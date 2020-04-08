Georgia Shows Highest Spikes in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Story and Photo by Robin Postell

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Keeping up with coronavirus/COVID-19 news means more than just reading one article or watching one news program. You have to extrapolate a multitude of sources and try to piece the puzzle together along with the rest of the world.

There are several ways to find daily updates, but so far my favorite is Seattle teenager Avi Schiffmann’s, nCOVID19.live. The CDC offers one, Johns Hopkins University has another, used by CNN exclusively, and The New York Times has one, as well.

The reason I like Schiffmann’s, which uses web crawling to capture data and updates every minute, is because it seems to have the most up-to-the-minute information. At this time, his website reports a slightly higher number than The New York Times. Originally Schiffman’s site updated every 10 minutes, but the ambitious kid keeps tweaking it.

Checking in on Georgia’s stats about an hour ago, which is where I’m currently headquartered in Valdosta, I realized that we aren’t doing so hot.

New York still is the cake-taker, with 138,863 confirmed cases, with an enormous uptick just today of 8.11 percent with 28,758 new cases. New York has 12, 748 confirmed deaths as of today, increasing 17.26 percent with the addition of 1,877 new deaths.

Within the last week I recall New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stating that at just over 3,000 deaths, coronavirus had killed more people than those killed on 9-11.

Shortly prior to that, I recall news that the U.S. had reached a total of coronavirus-related deaths that outdid 9-11.

Now, there are 12,748 total U.S. deaths.

That’s growth, folks. Too bad it isn’t related to your stock portfolio.

New Jersey came in behind New York, with 44,416 total confirmed cases, up 8.09 percent from yesterday with 3,326 new cases. New Jersey’s deaths 1,232, which is up 22.83 percent since yesterday.

Michigan, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Washington, and then, Georgia.

But wait…let’s talk about Georgia.

As of this minute, there are 8,818 confirmed cases throughout the state of Georgia. That is up 1,104 since yesterday – a staggering 20.56%. Keep in mind, there are no tests being done. You have to be screened to see what your symptoms are, and unless you qualify, you won’t be tested.

That means Georgia has the highest percentage of any other state for new confirmed cases, more than New York and New Jersey.

More than any other state.

Furthermore, there have been 329 confirmed deaths so far in Georgia, which is up 43.66% t with 100 new deaths today.

To be completely transparent, I started writing this post without realizing that our percentage rates here in my home state are actually higher than any other state. I sometimes research as I write, and I’d skimmed over those percentages and saw they were high, but when I’m looking down the entire list of American states and territories, we are leading in new cases and deaths.

For a state who loves winning, Georgia now has the awful distinction of having the highest numbers, growing daily. We might not have the highest number of confirmed cases and confirmed deaths, but we do have the fastest-growing percentages.

And that is something for Georgians to really think about, because I see people walking around without masks or gloves, going about their business pretty much the same as always. To be fair, there have been a lot of new safeguards put in place, like social distancing signs in stores, and control of how many people are allowed in a store, closed schools and gatherings, “shelter in place” orders as of this past Friday, April 5.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held out asking citizens to stay at home but did so last Wednesday at a press conference that has garnered him criticism, even by his Republican constituents.

See his Executive Order here.

In the press conference, Gov. Kemp claimed that he hadn’t known that asymptomatic people could pass the virus to others. This was either a glitch in his matrix, incompetence or deliberate deception since he’s governing a state where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is located.

Just before Gov. Kemp’s press conference, the CDC director said that up to 25% of COVID-19 patients may not have symptoms. But this was not new news.The fact that people who are not sick or showing any signs of an illness can spread to others has been known for months, especially when you consider the evidence countries like South Korea and Italy have been able to present from frontlines experience.

The recovery rate, according to Schiffmann’s website tracker, nCOVID19.live, is 6 percent in the U.S.

Advertisements

Share this: Tumblr

Pinterest

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Email

