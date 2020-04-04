Five Years Ago Today, Bill Gates Predicted COVID-19 in a Ted Talk

By Robin Postell

Friday, April 3, 2020 9:32 p.m.

Much has been said about Bill Gates predicting the current coronavirus pandemic through the years. Today, coincidentally, marks the fifth year anniversary of his famous TED Talk, “The next outbreak? We’re not ready.”

Below is the video in its entirety, and outtakes of the transcript below.

While the world struggles with the first global pandemic of this size since the Spanish Influenza of 2018, and politicians squabble over every nut and bolt of it, Bill Gates’ prescient speech will live on as one of those almighty harbingers we didn’t heed.

Gates recalled how he worried about nuclear disasters as a kid, adding that today’s greatest risk would more than likely be a “highly infectious virus,” not war.

“Not missiles,” he said. “But microbes.”

He pointed out that while we invested a “huge amount” in nuclear deterrents, we’ve actually “invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic. We’re not ready for the next epidemic.”

He referenced our struggles dealing with Ebola, which he followed carefully using the case analysis tools used to track polio eradication. Gates said that the problem hadn’t been that there wasn’t a system that worked well enough, but that we “didn’t have a system at all.”

Gates elaborated that this was a global failure, citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) who is funded to monitor such epidemics but not to do the specific things he mentioned above.

Gates quipped about how different things are “in the movies,” with a “group of handsome epidemiologists ready to go, they move in, they save the day, but that’s just pure Hollywood.”

Gates also pointed out that in 2015, Ebola had killed 10,000 people worldwide, mostly in three West African countries. The reasons why it didn’t spread faster than it did?

In light of today’s coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the entire world, his comments are revelatory.

Healthcare workers found those infected and prevented more infections

Ebola didn’t spread through the air and by the time victims were contagious, most people were so sick they were bedridden

It didn’t get into many urban areas, which was “just luck”

Gates went on to say that we could be unlucky with a virus “where people feel well enough while they’re infectious that they get on a plane or they go to a market.”

Sound familiar? Our current issues with asymptomatic “shedders” have made it far deadlier than Ebola.

Gates also said that the source of such a virus could be a “natural epidemic,” like Ebola, or “it could be bioterrorism.”

As he put it, “there are things that would literally make things a thousand times worse.”

Like now?

Citing the Spanish Flu from 1918 as being a virus spread through the air, he explained what would happen:

Gates was generous to point out that we had the potential to build a great system ready for such a virus, using tech and science, cell phones to get info circulating, satellite maps for tracking, advances in biology that could “dramatically change the turnaround time to look at a pathogen and be able to make drugs and vaccines” to fit it.

So, he conceded, we had the tools, but they needed to be put into an “overall global health system” to optimize preparedness.

Gates noted these key pieces necessary to wage a successful war against a looming pandemic:

Strong healthcare systems in poor countries

Medical reserve corps of trained people “ready to go” with expertise

Pair these with military’s logistics to move fast and secure areas

Do simulations, germ games – not war games – to “see where the holes are”

Advanced R&D in areas of vaccines and diagnostics

In summation, Gates said:

Since we didn’t heed that message five years ago, will we heed the lessons learned from what we are dealing with today?

Check back next year.

PHOTO: Screenshot Bill Gates, TED Talk, YouTube

