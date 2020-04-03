Coronavirus: Who is Hiring Now?
By Robin Postell
Friday, April 3, 2020
LinkedIn has a comprehensive list of who is hiring currently during this coronavirus crisis.
From shipping to online learning, some industries are hiring to meet coronavirus-related demand. Here are some of the companies hiring right now.
- Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.
- Walmart announced that it will hire 150,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.
- Amazon says it’s looking to hire 100,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.
- CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.
- Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.
- Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks, and managers.
- Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
- Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.
- Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.
- 7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.
- Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.
- See the full list by clicking here.
