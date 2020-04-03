Advertisements
empty shelves at walmart during coronavirus
Coronavirus 2020

Coronavirus: Who is Hiring Now?

April 3, 2020 / No Comments

By Robin Postell

Friday, April 3, 2020

LinkedIn has a comprehensive list of who is hiring currently during this coronavirus crisis.

From shipping to online learning, some industries are hiring to meet coronavirus-related demand. Here are some of the companies hiring right now.

  • Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.
  • Walmart announced that it will hire 150,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.
  • Amazon says it’s looking to hire 100,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.
  • CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.
  • Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.
  • Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks, and managers.
  • Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
  • Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.
  • Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.
  • 7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.
  • Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.
  • See the full list by clicking here.
