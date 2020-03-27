GA Man Describes ER Scene When He Took Wife Home

By Robin Postell

….well im fixing to ask something from my friends on facebook i never thought i would ever have to ask…..got a call from coffee county regional hospital emergency room in douglas georgia tonight requesting i come immediately…..and folks as i pulled up nearer to the emergency room entrance, covid -19 didn’t just get real it got scary real….5 or 6 folks dress in all black with black surgical masks1 or 2 of them appeared to have side arms but i could be completely wrong about that because it was dark and after all that has happen tonight if it was guns im glad they had them and they probally should have a few more…i told them why i was there and they explained to me why i couldn’t enter the building and i thanked them and told them i totally understood…you see we are living in different times these days and i have just experienced that first hand in more ways than one tonight…today if you get injured they try to stabilize you as best they can and get you out the door via a stretcher or wheelchair to the backseat of a waiting pickup truck heading to lakeland not because they are trying to mean or anything…. infact they are the first to agree in normal times they would insist that she stay overnight if not a couple of days due to her extensive injuries but the way things are right now the clear and present dangers sort of out way the standard operating procedures…and with that… i must agree…so tonight or when you have a moment i ask, if you can find it in your heart to please join with me in prayer for Donna Studstill she was attacked in her front yard this afternoon by some young man who law enforcement was already actively pursuing in another case with a extensive history of violence.so i was told…be that as it may, she’s in pretty bad shape ..your prayers are truly needed and greatly appreciated ❤️ thank you

Advertisements

Share this: Tumblr

Pinterest

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Email

