Two VSU Employees Positive for Covid-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. — According to Valdosta State University‘s website, two employees, one staff member and one faculty member, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The staff member was last on campus on March 18, while the faculty member was last on campus on March 11, WCTV reported.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will follow its protocol in contacting people who may have been in contact with those individuals.

VSU says the overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty and staff remains low.

For more information, visit VSU’s website.

30.8504566 -83.2838911

Advertisements

Share this: Tumblr

Pinterest

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Email

