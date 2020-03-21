CDC Reports Younger Patients Hospitalized for Covid-19

By Robin Postell

The Centers for Disease Control released a report that though the oldest patients are most at risk for dying from Covid-19, younger patients are catching it.

Of 508 patients known to have been hospitalized, 38 percent were between 20 and 54.

Almost half of the 121 patients who were admitted to intensive care units were adults under 65, the C.D.C. reported.



In the CDC report, 20 percent of the hospitalized patients and 12 percent of the intensive care patients were between the ages of 20 and 44, basically spanning the millennial generation.

Though those who are older, especially with underlying health issues such as cardiovascular disease, the chances of death are substantially higher.

