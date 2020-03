By Robin Postell

Now more than at any point in our life we are forced to reveal who we are when quarantined.

Away from the trappings of our daily routines, who are we?

What do we do?

Think?

I think this March 18 daily reflection suits us perfectly.

R

30.8503077 -83.2841919

Advertisements

Share this: Tumblr

Pinterest

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

More

Email