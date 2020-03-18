Coronavirus Foreshadowed in Books

Two modern books seem to predict the global pandemic of COVID-19

By Robin Postell

The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has become a new body of work to include in my growing portfolio as a writer. The story changes so fast I can barely keep up.

My mama used to love the psychic, Sylvia Browne, with her wild red hair and too-long fingernails. My mother passed in 2008, but I vividly remember her watching The Montel Williams Show on which Browne would appear regularly.

Larry King Live would also feature her.

Browne told King that she got her powers from God

Browne died in November 2013, which wasn’t a problem for her since she professed to regularly speak to angels and seeing Heaven.

And most recently in Newsweek, Kim Kardashian has highlighted Browne’s 2008 book, “End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World,” for predicting the coronavirus.

In Sylvia Browne’s book “End of Days” a prediction of the 2020 virus

In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.” From “End of Days” by Sylvia Browne, published in 2008

However, mama must be saying “I-told-you-so” with her trademark brow-raising-head-bob because her favorite psychic has proven herself to be dead on when it comes to our current global pandemic.

Another book preceded it, however, in 1981. Dean Koontz, under the pen name Leigh Nichols, wrote “Eyes of Darkness,” (PDF of the book in this link)

Of course, there will be those who immediately attempt to debunk this, as did a CNN report on March 13, 2020.

The first 1981 printing of “The Eyes of Darkness” referred to a virus dubbed “Gorki-400,” located in Russia, which made it perfect for the Cold War-era between the U.S. and Russia.

Here’s the passage:

“To understand that,” Dombey said, “you have to go back twenty months. It was around then that a Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the United States, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center.” “Eyes of Darkness” by Dean Koontz

But by the time the book was reprinted in 1989, relations between the U.S. and Russia were warming up, so the virus was renamed “Wuhan-400,” and the location was changed to China, according to a report in the South China Morning Post on Feb. 20, 2020.

The original “Eyes of Darkness” from 1981 uses “Gorki-400” and Russia rather than China

Making China the new enemy in the 1989 reprint must have seemed like a better target editorially.

Making it all the more intriguing for a curious population is the fact that there are “conspiracy theories” which suggest that COVID-19 was created in a Wuhan lab and released, which the New York Post reported on February 22, 2020.

According to The New York Post, China’s only Level 4 microbiology lab equipped to handle deadly coronaviruses, called the National Biosafety Laboratory, is part of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

But we’ll save the conspiracy theories for another post.

Dean Koontz’ 1989 publication of “The Eyes of Darkness” refers to the “Wuhan-400”

Maybe Browne was often debunked when her predictions didn’t come to pass, and maybe Koontz’ virus changed countries and wasn’t as deadly as COVID-19…

But…

You cannot deny the significance, and relevance, of art’s impact on reality.

NOTE FROM AUTHOR: More to come on coronavirus/COVID-19 conspiracies, and the quantum field/Akashic Records.

