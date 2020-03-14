Coronavirus: Photos from Around the World
By Robin Postell
Friday, March 13, 2020
Every hour the story changes regarding the coronavirus.
As a result, we are experiencing a historical event of which we are all a part. Information is sometimes vague.
But photos always tell a personal story that often media outlets cannot. Many are circulating on social media and I am collecting them.
As the world copes with the spread of the novel coronavirus, different countries handle issues differently.
In South Korea, hit hardest and fastest next to China, the country has been working from the start to contain it.
The South Korea market shelves remain stocked
The markets have not been stripped throughout the crisis. Most people are self-quarantining themselves in their homes.
These photos were contributed by Degau, South Korean professor and U.S. ex-pat Michael Cavada.
He and his wife have been shut up in their apartment for over a month now, going out for about an hour daily in case they need supplies or a little air.
Photos from Degau, South Korea…
Photos from Parma, Italy…
Another friend, Beatrice Roberti, in the northern part of Italy, Parma, has been dealing with the flu for the last several weeks, watching neighboring communities turn into “Red Zones.” A few days ago, Parma became a Red Zone, too.
The photo below shows the market where tape on the floors designate “social distancing” markers to help people from contaminating one another.
Meanwhile, in the United States, stores are running out of supplies, primarily toilet paper, hand sanitizer, water, and cleaning products, as pictured below in Thomasville, Georgia.
Photos from Georgia, U.S…
Kimberly Kirk, who works for a housekeeping business, continues to go to work daily but sent these photos below to show how the stores are being stripped.
These were taken today (March 13, 2020) a little after lunch.Kimberly Kirk, Thomasville, Georgia resident
We went back around 230 and was fighting over toilet paper!
lol
I wanted those last two packs of Charmin!
Me and another lady got the last four packs.
Up in Duluth, Georgia, author Kris Harnage Phillips goes shopping today, Friday, March 13, 2020, and encounters many empty shelves, too.
No TP, but I scored napkins, paper plates, and Kleenex! 😁😁😁Kris Harnage Phillips, March 13, 2020
No chicken or hamburger left!Kris Harnage Phillips, Duluth, Georgia, March 13, 2020
