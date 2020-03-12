COVID-19 a Political Myth to U.S. Conservatives

By Robin Postell

Since January, I have been following the coronavirus and keeping close tabs on my friends who live outside of the U.S., posting about it here on my website.

Ornella Nocentini, in Italy, has been sending me daily reports about what life is like being quarantined inside their homes. Her children are having to do online classes, and Ornella is telecommuting from home.

Hi Robin,3 positive cases are reported down in the valley not far from where I live. For now, fortunately not in my village, but no one knows… guess I’ve been going to work and have been around till last Friday (my company is located in Terranuova, my home town, if you remember, and 1 case is there, it’s a boy who is said he worked in Milan….). I’m going to remain home and my boss informed we must work from home, by telecommuting. Ornella Nocentini, Italy

She told me that the intensive care units are having to choose who has the best chance of making it, another way of saying, they have to pick who dies. She is horrified.

The hospitals there are so compromised that the healthcare workers are forced to continue working even if they are sick.

Ornella Nocentini has been working from home since Italy has been on lockdown

Several of my friends live in the hardest-hit countries, South Korea and Italy.

Ornella Nocentini’s daughter attending school online while Italy is on nationwide lockdown

Living here in Valdosta, Georgia, it is disturbing that very little has been brought up about it. Frankly, many people living here have gone so far as to say they think it’s a politicized hoax meant to disrupt the 2020 election.

Others are tepid when responding to its presence.

Those who don’t discount its importance are careful to stay quiet, private messaging me about their concerns.

Michael Cavada, an American ex-pat now living and working as a professor in Degau, South Korea, has been keeping me up to speed on everything going on there. He is also keeping an eye on the U.S., daily marveling how most here aren’t taking it seriously, even though entire countries are shut down because of it.

He saw a video this morning of a Georgia man recovering from COVID-19 and had these observations (see video further down in this post):

Man in Rome (GA) gets infected, goes to hospital, didn’t meet the CDC guidelines for testing, gets sent home, goes back and says he feels like he is dying, then gets tested and is properly quarantined. He lives with his wife and asks that she be tested, but they say noand just tell her to self-quarantine. Epidemiological tracking stops there. Nobody asks her who she has had contact with or follows the trail to test all people she came in contact with. The day before he shows symptoms he was at a church singing in the choir. Nobody follows up to test all people in his choir or church. Not only do they (U.S.) have the tests, but they don’t have people on the ground to do the viral tracking. I imagine this local story is repeating itself all across the country. And where’s the technology to aid in this viral detective work? I’m betting the farm that Rome, Georgia isn’t equipped or trained to deploy technology either. Michael Cavada from South Korea

Basically, if you are one of my Facebook friends who is a Republican Trump supporter, chances are you don’t think there is anything to worry about, and it will just blow over like a summer storm.

On my personal Facebook page, I have started several threads to keep an eye on people’s thoughts on it, while speaking directly with my international friends who are in the middle of the worst of it.

These friends on the frontlines, whose countries have literally been shut down because of the virus, are appalled by the responses of many of my Facebook friends/commenters. I catch myself feeling like have to apologize to them.

Their leader has told them there is nothing to worry about and they believe him.

And why shouldn’t they be able to believe their leader?

At this point, that type of never-never-land thinking is naive. We can’t afford to be that gullible anymore. We used to be that gullible and look what happened.

The level of corruption in the United States has reached such a point that for many, everything is a conspiracy, and to others, who remain true to their patriarchal, nationalist paradigms, not believing means giving in to something too big and grotesque to even consider.

But the virus doesn’t care about people’s belief systems. I wish it did. If it did, Georgia would probably be alright.

But as I’m writing this, a contact of mine who works at the local hospital revealed an email sent out to staff saying that a patient who had stayed there from March 5-7 and has since transferred to a “Florida hospital” (rumored to be Shands), has since been diagnosed as presumptive positive for it.

The Georgia Dept. of Public South Health South District released a statement today saying:

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) South Health District has one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County. The individual is currently hospitalized, and the source of the exposure is unknown. Georgia Dept. of Health South Health District statement, March 11, 2020

For more information on COVID-19 from the Georgia Dept. of Health South Health District

The last couple of weeks as China, South Korea and Italy reported tens of thousands infected with it, and thousands dead, the U.S. reported the first cases – and deaths – in Washington, California, and New York.

President Trump visited the CDC in Atlanta and is his usual bombastic fashion downplayed it and lied, claiming that the U.S. has been the most proactive of any country, even though at the time no testing was even being done.

And still isn’t, at least not to the level necessary to contain the virus.

The cat is out of the bag, and it’s not going bag in for a long time. Months. Maybe longer.

Georgia has officially been disrupted by it, with a video interview with a man from Rome (GA), Clay Bentley, who contracted coronavirus at his church while singing in the choir. His wife is a domestic fligh attendant who he says has not been tested yet.

In the video from KPLC News, an NBC affiliate, Bentley seems disoriented, and quite ill, although he says he is on the mend. He has pneumonia in both lungs and is being treated with antibiotics and breathing treatments.

Clay Bentley from Rome, Georgia on March 11, 2020 says he contracted coronavirus from singing in the choir at his church

Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Florida State University, Pelham City Schools have all announced closures due to coronavirus exposure.

Word circulates on back channels in Lowndes County that the hospital, South Georgia Medical Center, officially has coronavirus exposure, but the new CEO has yet to release it to the public.

An SGMC ER nurse says they have morning huddles to discuss it, and there is testing.

One current patient at SGMC who has been suffering from various bronchial afflictions for over a month says she was testing through nasal swab and blood test and tested negative for COVID-19.

On March 10, Joe Rogan released a podcast with Michael Osterholm that contains some of the best information about coronavirus/COVID-19:

Medical “detective” Michael Osterholm gives some of the best information on COVID-19

Osterholm, who wrote a book in 2017, Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs, in which he not only details the most pressing infectious disease threats but lays out a nine-point strategy on how to address them, with preventing a global flu pandemic at the top of the list.

Dr. Osterholm is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota. From June 2018 through May 2019, he served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the US Department of State. He is also on the Board of Regents at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Osterholm says that much of what we’re hearing about wearing gloves and protecting ourselves, it’s not as easy as that, and that just breathing can transmit it. He also thinks closing schools isn’t the best idea since it will mean some healthcare workers won’t be able to work because they have to care for kids at home.

He points out that it isn’t just “old people” who get it, but people in their 40s, and obese people, which makes up about 45% of Americans.

Don’t be surprised by how this virus rolls out across the U.S. Limiting contact is the best course of action.

