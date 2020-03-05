HOME: Wherever I May Roam

Coronavirus Tips

March 5, 2020 / 1 Comment

The latest from S.Korea on Thursday, March 5, 2020:

“This virus first pops up in the community as single cases. Then, it pops up again as an isolated case. Suddenly, it presents in small clusters. If not dealt with appropriately at this stage, it will blow up and become a disaster. The other way that this virus spreads is that it goes undetected in a group that has been meeting in large numbers and in close quarters; churches, nursing homes, sports teams, office buildings, etc… If this happens, and nobody is testing or quarantining, then the proverbial shit hits the fan.”

Michael Cavada, professor from U.S. living in S. Korea

